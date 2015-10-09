BRIEF-OGK-2 recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
Oct 9 PCC Intermodal SA :
* PCC SE raises its stake in company to 69.52 percent from 62.42 percent
* Funds managed by Quercus TFI SA lower their stake in company to 1.52 percent from 8.62 percent
* Unit affiliated with a member of company's supervisory board buys 5,505,240 shares of PCC Intermodal at 2.25 zlotys per share
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.