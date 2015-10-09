Oct 9 PCC Intermodal SA :

* PCC SE raises its stake in company to 69.52 percent from 62.42 percent

* Funds managed by Quercus TFI SA lower their stake in company to 1.52 percent from 8.62 percent

* Unit affiliated with a member of company's supervisory board buys 5,505,240 shares of PCC Intermodal at 2.25 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon:,, Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7165 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)