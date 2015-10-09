BRIEF-OGK-2 recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 9 Conduit Capital Ltd
* Ntends to raise 150 mln rand by way of a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer
* Plans to raise funds to enable company to pursue insurance related opportunities, some of which have already been identified
* Will offer a total of 75 million new shares at a subscription price of 200 cents per rights offer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.