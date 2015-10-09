Oct 9 Hastings Group Holdings Ltd IPO-HAST.L

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be £1,117 million

* Successful pricing of its initial public offering of 123,529,412 shares at 170 pence per share

* Offer is expected to raise total gross proceeds of approximately £210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)