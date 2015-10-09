U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
Oct 9 Hastings Group Holdings Ltd IPO-HAST.L
* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be £1,117 million
* Successful pricing of its initial public offering of 123,529,412 shares at 170 pence per share
* Offer is expected to raise total gross proceeds of approximately £210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LAGOS, May 5 Nigeria's central bank sold short-term naira debt at yields above inflation for the third day running on Friday, traders said, supplementing a run of dollar sales in a two-pronged effort to prop up the ailing local currency.