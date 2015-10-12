Oct 12 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd
* Binding legal agreements pertaining to bee transaction and
new executive remuneration policy have been entered into between
sovereign and respective parties
* Returning capital to shareholders, after consideration of
co current and medium term capital and funding requirements,
including in respect of acquisition of tydstroom abattoir from
quantum foods
* Acquisition of about 10% of issued ordinary shares in co
from shareholders via repurchase coupled with purchase esop
trust
* Deal at a cash consideration of R8.50 per share
* ESOP acquisition, ESOP Trust will offer to acquire up to
750 000 shares from participating shareholders, constituting
0.98% of current total shares
* Total maximum consideration payable by ESOP Trust in terms
of ESOP acquisition amounts to R6.4 million
