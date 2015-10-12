BRIEF-Prim Q1 net profit up at 2.9 mln euros
* Q1 REVENUE 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 12 C-Rad AB :
* Enters sales and marketing agreement with GE Healthcare
* Agreement is for C-Rad's Sentinel 4DCT-systems and Cyrpa High Impact Technology (HIT) laser systems
* GE will offer these solutions through its price book
* C-Rad will be ready for deliveries from Jan. 2016
* Myriad Genetics - announced new data "demonstrating utility" of prolaris test to predict 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer