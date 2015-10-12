Oct 12 C-Rad AB :

* Enters sales and marketing agreement with GE Healthcare

* Agreement is for C-Rad's Sentinel 4DCT-systems and Cyrpa High Impact Technology (HIT) laser systems

* GE will offer these solutions through its price book

* C-Rad will be ready for deliveries from Jan. 2016 Source text for Eikon:

