Oct 12 Kancelaria Prawna Inkaso WEC SA :

* Its unit E-Wierzyciel.pl Sp. z o.o. signs a cooperation deal with Euleo Sp. z o.o. Sp. K

* Euleo specialises in debt collection

* Its unit says that the cooperation will increase the number of liabilities published on the portal run by E-Wierzyciel.pl, www.gielda-dlugow.net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)