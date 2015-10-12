Oct 12 Tethys Petroleum Ltd
* Acknowledges public announcement by Olisol Investment
Group on Oct. 9, 2015
* Has been engaging extensively with all parties which have
submitted proposals to Tethys including Olisol
* Company has been fully focused on trying to conclude a
transaction with interested parties as quickly as possible
* Disagrees with much of content in Olisol release and
Tethys has requested that Olisol publically corrects statements
made
* Proposals are being actively considered by Tethys board to
determine which proposal is in best interest of all Tethys
stakeholders
* Tethys continues to work with Olisol and other interested
parties to conclude a transaction as soon as possible
