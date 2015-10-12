Oct 12 Biogaia AB
* Biogaia's probiotic shown to promote growth and prevent
recurrent diarrhoea
* Says results from a randomized, controlled pilot study in
76 infants with acute diarrhoea show that rapid diagnostic
testing and Lactobacillus reuteri Protectis supplementation for
60 days was associated with a significant increase in 60-day
adjusted standardized height and significantly less recurrent
diarrhoea compared to standard care and placebo treatment.
* The study was conducted in Botswana and the preliminary
results were presented at the Infectious Disease Week in San
Diego, USA, on October 10 2015.
* Says the next step will be to validate these findings in a
trial with a much larger number of children.
