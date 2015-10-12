BRIEF-IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT
Oct 12 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Says the company's Fibertex Nonwovens makes strategic acquisition in Turkey
* Agreement is structured as an asset acquisition - Fibertex Nonwovens will via newly established, Turkish company buy buildings, machines, stocks and other assets at about 120 million Danish crowns ($18.31 million)
* Says acquisition is expected to take effect from Nov. 2 and will not significantly influence 2015 earnings forecast
* Says in 2016, acquisition is expected to increase turnover of Fibertex Nonwovens with 50 million - 100 million crowns
