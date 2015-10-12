Oct 12 Schouw & Co A/S :

* Says the company's Fibertex Nonwovens makes strategic acquisition in Turkey

* Agreement is structured as an asset acquisition - Fibertex Nonwovens will via newly established, Turkish company buy buildings, machines, stocks and other assets at about 120 million Danish crowns ($18.31 million)

* Says acquisition is expected to take effect from Nov. 2 and will not significantly influence 2015 earnings forecast

* Says in 2016, acquisition is expected to increase turnover of Fibertex Nonwovens with 50 million - 100 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5541 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)