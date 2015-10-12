Oct 12 Faurecia SA :

* Faurecia signs joint-venture agreement with Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Company Ltd

* Total planned investment amounts to 14 million euros ($15.9 million)

* The 50/50 JV will be named Beijing WKW-FAD Automotive Interior Parts Co. Ltd. (BWKWFAD) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)