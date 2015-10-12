BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management Group reports 12.29 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
Oct 12 Norvestia Oyj :
* Norvestia's net asset value (NAV) decreased by 1.5 pct in September
* Reported NAV of 9.78 euros ($11.12) per share as per Sept. 30 versus 9.93 euros a month earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.