Oct 12 Hiscox Ltd

* Search for a permanent senior independent director is at an advanced stage and company anticipates being able to announce a new appointment by end of year

* Meantime Gunnar Stokholm will assume role of interim senior independent director and interim chairman of remuneration committee pending a permanent appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)