Oct 12 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :

* H1 EBITDA margin up from 6 pct to 13.4 pct (10.1 pct excluding once off credit)

* H1 net asset value up 16 pct to 1,001 cents

* H1 revenue up 2 pct to 832 million rand

* H1 headline earnings per share up 219 pct to 89.7 cents