Oct 13 SE Swiss Estates AG :

* Based on the current holding of shares, SE Swiss Estates AG with a total capital of 34,143 million Swiss francs ($35.47 billion) is to distribute in total 682,870.00 francs in the form of participation certificates

* Distribution can in principle take place by means of dividend or repayment of par value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9625 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)