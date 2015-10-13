BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Oct 13 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Adx71441 demonstrates robust efficacy in multiple preclinical models of alcohol use disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership