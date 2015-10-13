Oct 13 bmp Holding AG :
* Raises its stake in sleepz GmbH
* Has acquired an additional stake of 7.35 percent in sleepz GmbH
* Once purchase agreement has been reached, bmp will hold 60.08 percent of shares in sleepz
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Potential further acquisition in 2015 could result to correcting the revenue estimate
upwards
* Revises revenue estimate due to sleepz' weaker growth and Grafenfels' delayed market
launch, which was put back by approximately two months
* Now anticipates whole-year revenue in 4 million - 4.5 million euros ($9.66 million) range
