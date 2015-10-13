Oct 13 Medivir Ab

* Says global third quarter net sales of Olysio (simeprevir)amounted to 79 MUSD, of which 26 MUSD were sales in the USA.

* Says royalty for the third quarter amounted to 57 MSEK (6.1 MEUR)

* In addition Medivir has received an adjustment of 11 MSEK (1.2 MEUR) related past royalty payments. The total royalty income reported for the third quarter will therefore amount to 70 MSEK (7.3 MEUR).