BRIEF-IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT
Oct 12 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :
* AB InBev confirms improved proposal to SABMiller
* Improved proposal of gbp 43.50 per share in cash, with partial share alternative
* Cash proposal represents a premium of over 48 PCT to SABMiller's closing share price of gbp 29.34 on 14th September 2015
* Will not be seeking SABMiller board's recommendation with respect to partial share alternative
* Improved proposal is pre-conditional on both Altria Group Inc and Bevco Ltd undertaking to elect for partial share alternative in respect of all of their sabmiller shares
* AB InBev anticipates that most SABMiller shareholders, other than Altria Group Inc and Bevco Ltd, would wish to elect for cash offer
Deutsche Bank AG is acting as corporate broker to AB InBev
* Lawyers consider appeal to European human rights court (Adds background)