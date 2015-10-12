Oct 12 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* AB InBev confirms improved proposal to SABMiller

* Improved proposal of gbp 43.50 per share in cash, with partial share alternative

* Cash proposal represents a premium of over 48 PCT to SABMiller's closing share price of gbp 29.34 on 14th September 2015

* Will not be seeking SABMiller board's recommendation with respect to partial share alternative

* Improved proposal is pre-conditional on both Altria Group Inc and Bevco Ltd undertaking to elect for partial share alternative in respect of all of their sabmiller shares

* AB InBev anticipates that most SABMiller shareholders, other than Altria Group Inc and Bevco Ltd, would wish to elect for cash offer

* Deutsche Bank AG is acting as corporate broker to AB InBev