BRIEF-WWE AND S-SPORT ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO TELEVISE RAW AND SMACKDOWN IN TURKEY
Oct 12 First Sensor AG :
* Non-Recurring effects result in correction of earnings forecast
* Previously forecast guidance for sales is increased from 132 million euros - 134 million euros ($152.21 million - $149.94 million) up to 136 million euros ($154.56 million)
* EBITDA forecast for 2015 is lowered from 15 million euros - 17 million euros to 12 million - 14 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 12 German internet service provider United Internet reported lower than expected first-quarter sales on Friday on advertising revenues that fell short, but confirmed its full-year targets based on how the second quarter was progressing.