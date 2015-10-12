Oct 12 Orolia SA :

* Says its division McMurdo has been selected by the European Commission to lead the development of next-generation search and rescue distress beacons under the Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program's HELIOS project

* Award is expected to be finalized on Dec. 1

* As project coordinator, McMurdo will receive nearly 2.4 million euros ($2.73 million) of the total HELIOS development budget over the next three years

