Oct 13 Datacentrix Holdings Ltd
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the
six months ended 31 August 2015 and dividend declaration
* Revenue increased by 11.3 pct to r1.23 billion for the six
months ended 31 August 2015
* Earnings per share increased by 15.4 pct to 27.8 cents and
headline earnings per share increased by 14 pct to 27.7 cents
* Earnings increased by 15.4 pct to r54.5 million for the
six months ended 31 August 2015
* Interim gross cash dividend declared of 9.23 cents per
share
* Economy is contending with strong headwinds as a
consequence of a global economic slowdown, power shortages, a
weakening rand, bureaucracy and labour disputes
* Resources and manufacturing sectors are seemingly hardest
hit, leading to constrained expenditure in it market
* Datacentrix is cash generative, enabling acquisitive
growth
