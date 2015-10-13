Oct 13 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
* Gross profit increased by 8.4 pct to R6.2 billion for 26
weeks ended 30 August 2015
* Other trading income increased by 1.3 pct to R320.0
million.
* Trading profit increased by 19.7% to R462.8 million.
Trading margin improved from 1.2% to 1.3% of turnover for 26
weeks ended 30 August 2015
* Headline earnings per share (HEPS) - increased 23.4 pct
from 53.98 to 66.62 cents per share for 26 weeks ended 30 August
2015
* Declared an interim gross dividend of 24.20 cents per
share out of income reserves.
* Turnover growth accelerated to 8.5% from 6.1% in previous
financial year
* Gross profit margin was unchanged on last year at 17.7%,
