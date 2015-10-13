Oct 13 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA
* Reached agreement in principle on key terms of a possible
recommended offer to be made by AB Inbev for entire issued and
to be issued share capital of SABMiller
* All-Cash offer represents a premium of approximately 50%
to SABMiller's closing share price of GBP 29.34 on 14 september
2015
* Board of SABMiller has indicated to AB Inbev that it would
be prepared unanimously to recommend all-cash offer of GBP 44.00
per SABMiller share to SABMiller shareholders,
* Linklaters LLP and Hogan Lovells International LLP are
retained legal advisers to SABMiller.
* Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Cravath, Swaine &
Moore are retained as legal advisers to AB Inbev.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: