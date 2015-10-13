BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Oct 13 Hansa Medical AB :
* Applies for admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market
* Says planned first day for trading is Nov. 2 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership