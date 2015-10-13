Oct 13 Taste Holdings Ltd :
* Taste to raise up to R226 million for Starbucks & Arthur
Kaplan declaration announcement in respect of rights offer
* Intends to raise up to R226,393,428 by way of a
renounceable rights offer
* Offer at a subscription price of 300 cents per rights
offer share
* Offer in ratio of 25 rights offer shares for every 100
shares held at close of business on record date for rights
offer, being Friday, Oct. 30
* For Starbucks, capital expenditure and pre-opening
expenses for first 12 to 15 stores is estimated at R108 million
