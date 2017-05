Oct 13 Ratos AB

* Says Juha Silvennoinen new CEO of GS-Hydro

* Says Silvennoinen will start on 16 November and will succeed Pekka Frantti, who has chosen to resign after five years in the position

* Says Silvennoinen has a long experience of executive positions in global manufacturing businesses, most recently as President, Services in Metso Minerals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)