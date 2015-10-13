Oct 13 Aap Implantate AG :

* Q3/2015 sales with 8.4 million euros ($9.55 million) (+7 pct) in line with expectations

* Sales in first nine months of current financial year totalled 22.0 million euros (9-months/2014: 22.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)