Oct 13 Capman Oyj :

* Issues a 30 million euros ($34.1 million) senior bond on Oct. 15

* Says fixed coupon interest rate of bond is 4.2 pct per annum

* Says bond will mature in four years on Oct. 15, 2019 and is callable before maturity

* Proceeds from bond issue will be used mainly for refinancing of senior bank loan

