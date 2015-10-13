BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Oct 13 Biocorp Production SA :
* H1 sales of 1.3 million euros ($1.48 million) versus 1.7 million euros in fiscal year 2014
* H1 operating income of 1.6 million euros versus 1.7 million euros in fiscal year 2014
* H1 positive net result of 0.8 million euros versus 3,120 euros in fiscal year 2014
($1 = 0.8781 euros)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership