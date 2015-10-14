Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
Oct 14 ASML Holding NV :
* Reports Q3 net sales of 1.55 billion euros ($1.77 billion), and a gross margin of 45.4 pct, in line with guidance
* Q3 net sales are 1.55 billion euros versus 1.65 billion euros previous quarter
* Q3 net profit is 322 million euros versus 370 million euros previous quarter
* Guides Q4 2015 net sales at approximately 1.4 billion euros and a gross margin of around 45 pct
* Expects Q4 sales below the Q3 level, but remains on track for a record year in terms of sales
* Sees Q4 research and development costs of about 270 million euros, other income of about 20 million euros
* Sees Q4 SG&A costs of about 90 million euros and an effective annualized tax rate of around 11 pct
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
* Magnachip Semiconductor files for resale of up to 4.1 million shares by its selling stockholders - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2pBpzMt) Further company coverage: