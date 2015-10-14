Oct 14 ASML Holding NV :

* Reports Q3 net sales of 1.55 billion euros ($1.77 billion), and a gross margin of 45.4 pct, in line with guidance

* Q3 net sales are 1.55 billion euros versus 1.65 billion euros previous quarter

* Q3 net profit is 322 million euros versus 370 million euros previous quarter

* Guides Q4 2015 net sales at approximately 1.4 billion euros and a gross margin of around 45 pct

* Expects Q4 sales below the Q3 level, but remains on track for a record year in terms of sales

* Sees Q4 research and development costs of about 270 million euros, other income of about 20 million euros

* Sees Q4 SG&A costs of about 90 million euros and an effective annualized tax rate of around 11 pct

