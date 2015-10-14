BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces divestiture of two Mississippi hospitals
* Community Health Systems announces divestiture of two Mississippi hospitals
Oct 14 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announces first patient enrolled in phase II study of Viaskin milk
* No safety concerns observed during Part A of the MILES Study (Phase I)
* Part B (Phase II) will evaluate the safety and efficacy of three doses of Viaskin Milk in children ages 2-17 with IgE-mediated cow's milk allergy


* Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation