Oct 14 Innate Pharma SA :

* Has received a $5 million milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb as part of lirilumab licencing agreement

* Payment was triggered by dosing of a first patient in a Phase II trial of lirilumab in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed/ refractory or high-risk untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

* CEO expects that results will begin to be delivered in 2016

