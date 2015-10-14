Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
Oct 14 Econocom Group SA :
* Diversifies its financing resources by launching its first commercial paper program
* Program is capped at 300 million euros ($341.7 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1jxNRAf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
* Magnachip Semiconductor files for resale of up to 4.1 million shares by its selling stockholders - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2pBpzMt) Further company coverage: