BRIEF-HAVERTY FURNITURE REPORTS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
Oct 14 Domino's Pizza Group Plc :
* Q3 trading statement
* Delivered a very strong set of results for period building on already successful first half.
* Trading in our core UK business was particularly robust driven by our continued investment in digital, now focused on mobile
* Revenue through digital channels was 35 pct ahead of Q3 last year
* Expects full year results to be ahead of its expectations.
* Chuy's Holdings Inc Co-Founder Michael R. Young retires as co-chairman of the board