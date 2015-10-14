BRIEF-IAC plans to buy Angie's List- WSJ, citing sources
* IAC plans to offer $8.50 a share for Angie's, deal would value Angie's List at more than $500 million- WSJ,citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2oR3dr7
Oct 14 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Says Elara Comunicaciones scales up capacity on Eutelsat fleet with multi-satellite agreement for data services in Latin America
* Elara Comunicaciones closes multi-year, multi-transponder and multi-satellite agreement with Eutelsat Americas
* New agreement involves capacity on next-generation all electric Eutelsat 115 West B satellite, set to enter service this week, as well as on Eutelsat 117 West A
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IAC plans to offer $8.50 a share for Angie's, deal would value Angie's List at more than $500 million- WSJ,citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2oR3dr7
* Aegis Financial Corp reports 7.66 percent stake in Alaska Communications as of April 28 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2qlMKuY) Further company coverage: