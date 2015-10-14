BRIEF-Armour Residential REIT reports qtrly earnings $1.33/shr
* Armour Residential REIT, Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Oct 14 Financiere Immobiliere Etang Berre Medit SA :
* Q3 revenue 967,620 euros ($1.1 million) versus 971,103 euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Armour Residential REIT, Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION RAISES ITS QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND 20% TO $0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: