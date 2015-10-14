UPDATE 1-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
Oct 14 Euronext:
* As of Oct. 15, 250 ABN Amro Bank NV's (IPO-ABN.AS) medium term notes are to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam
* Nominal value is $200,000 per security, $50 million in total Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 1 A transition that involves an overhaul of U.S. mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac might take more than five years, depending on the severity of proposed changes, an official at Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Monday.