BRIEF-Armour Residential REIT reports qtrly earnings $1.33/shr
* Armour Residential REIT, Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Oct 14 Sponda Oyj :
* Sponda to sell its 38 percent stake in Certeum
* Consideration to be received by Sponda is about 190 million euros ($216.71 million) and profit on sale will be about 7 million euros
* Says sale is expected to be completed by Dec. 16
* Sells all of its shares in Certeum Ltd to Tungsten Investment S.à r.l.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)
* FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION RAISES ITS QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND 20% TO $0.18 PER SHARE