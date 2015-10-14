Oct 14 Sponda Oyj :

* Sponda to sell its 38 percent stake in Certeum

* Consideration to be received by Sponda is about 190 million euros ($216.71 million) and profit on sale will be about 7 million euros

* Says sale is expected to be completed by Dec. 16

* Sells all of its shares in Certeum Ltd to Tungsten Investment S.à r.l.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)