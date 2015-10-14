BRIEF-Best Buy Co CEO Hubert Joly's 2017 total compensation $14 mln
* CEO Hubert Joly's 2017 total compensation $14.0 million versus $14.9 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pp1dEZ) Further company coverage:
Oct 14 Symbio Polska SA :
* Sept. 2015 revenue 2.8 million zlotys ($757,200), 19 percent up year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6978 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Hubert Joly's 2017 total compensation $14.0 million versus $14.9 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pp1dEZ) Further company coverage:
* General Mills Inc says a credit agreement entered previously was scheduled to terminate, subject to extension, on May 18, 2021