BRIEF-IDT Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
Oct 14 Mustek Ltd :
* Old mutual has disposed of a beneficial interest in securities of co ; now holds 29,93% stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel, and will be partly replaced by Fox's highest-ranking female executive.