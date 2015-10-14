BRIEF-IDT Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
Oct 14 Anevia SA :
* Says to have been selected by Blizoo, a cable company from Bulgaria, for ViaMotion technology to be used for the launch of Live Blizoo, its new OTT multi-screen service Source text: bit.ly/1G5EzGa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel, and will be partly replaced by Fox's highest-ranking female executive.