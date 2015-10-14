Oct 14 Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Q3 revenue 628,000 euros ($718,494.80), up 52.5 pct

* Says revenue at September 30, 2015 was up 36.4 pct to 1.9 million euros

* At September 30, 2015 cash position of 7.6 million euros, compared with 6.0 million euros at June 30, 2015

* Confirms annual objective of 2,200 surgeries announced at time of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)