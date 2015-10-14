Oct 14 Connect Group Plc :

* Preliminary results announcement for year ended Aug. 31, 2015

* FY adjusted profit before tax up 13 pct to 56.5 million stg

* Final dividend of 6.3p up 5 pct, making a full year dividend of 9.2p, up 4.5 pct

* FY revenue of 1.88 billion stg up 3.7 pct

* FY adjusted earnings per share of 19.7p up 0.5 pct

* Successfully accelerated rollout to over 3,000 stores

* Agreement in principle to launch new mobile enabled returns service with new client Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)