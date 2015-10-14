Oct 14 Connect Group Plc :
* Preliminary results announcement for year ended Aug. 31,
2015
* FY adjusted profit before tax up 13 pct to 56.5 million
stg
* Final dividend of 6.3p up 5 pct, making a full year
dividend of 9.2p, up 4.5 pct
* FY revenue of 1.88 billion stg up 3.7 pct
* FY adjusted earnings per share of 19.7p up 0.5 pct
* Successfully accelerated rollout to over 3,000 stores
* Agreement in principle to launch new mobile enabled
returns service with new client
