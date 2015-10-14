BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Oct 14 Sefton Resources Inc :
* Jossy Rachmantio, Executive Chairman, will meet today with Clement Chambers, proposed interim CEO, to discuss various matters in relation to board changes
* Board of directors of Sefton proposes to meet tomorrow afternoon to consider outcome of meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Japanese arm of U.K.-based CVC Capital Partners to hire Nobuaki Kurumatani, former deputy president Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as its chairman - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qmgQOU) Further company coverage:,