BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Oct 14 Big Yellow Group Plc :
* Has completed an amendment and an extension of its existing 170 million stg group bank facilities
* Big Yellow benefit from both a lower average cost of debt and an increased average unexpired term of its debt facilities
* Margin payable on income cover ratchet has reduced by 25 bps on both term and revolving debt
* Expiry of loan has been extended from Aug. 2019 to Oct. 2020, with an option to extend for a further year to Oct. 2021
* Japanese arm of U.K.-based CVC Capital Partners to hire Nobuaki Kurumatani, former deputy president Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as its chairman - Nikkei