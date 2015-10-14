Oct 14 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers:

* Shocked and saddened that Eskom has announced that they will be dismissing 331 employees on operational requirements

* "We call upon Eskom to suspend this business model and reinstate those employees until an amicable solution is found" - Paris Mashego, NUM energy sector coordinator (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)