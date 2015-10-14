BRIEF-Expedia CEO Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 mln
* Expedia Inc - CEO Dara Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 million - SEC filing
Oct 14 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers:
* Shocked and saddened that Eskom has announced that they will be dismissing 331 employees on operational requirements
* "We call upon Eskom to suspend this business model and reinstate those employees until an amicable solution is found" - Paris Mashego, NUM energy sector coordinator (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Expedia Inc - CEO Dara Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 million - SEC filing
* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc says confirms executive chairman and chairman of board terminates rule 10B5-1 plan on behalf of affiliate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: