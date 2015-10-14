BRIEF-IAC plans to buy Angie's List- WSJ, citing sources
* IAC plans to offer $8.50 a share for Angie's, deal would value Angie's List at more than $500 million- WSJ,citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2oR3dr7
Oct 14 Solteq Plc :
* Asset & Service Business Management segment, which was incorporated in early 2015, will continue operations under a new name: MainIoT Software Oy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IAC plans to offer $8.50 a share for Angie's, deal would value Angie's List at more than $500 million- WSJ,citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2oR3dr7
* Aegis Financial Corp reports 7.66 percent stake in Alaska Communications as of April 28 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2qlMKuY) Further company coverage: