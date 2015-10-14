Oct 14 NeuroSearch A/S :

* Has been convicted of market manipulation

* Says company was ordered to pay a fine of 5 million Danish crowns ($765,000)

* Court held NeuroSearch liable for the announcement containing incorrect or misleading signals about the price of the company's shares contrary to the prohibition against market manipulation

* Parties now have two weeks to decide if judgment should be appealed, with permission of appeals permission board, to Danish Supreme Court

* Says if not appealed, judgment will imply that company's anticipated loss for current financial year will stay at an anticipated loss of about 7 million - 9 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5402 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)