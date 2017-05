Oct 14 Kanevsksakhar OJSC :

* Says Agrofirma Stepnaya divests its 29.3 pct stake in company

* Says Agrofirma Urozhaynaya acquires 29.3 pct stake in company Source texts: bit.ly/1OvUFM2 , bit.ly/1OBiAIt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)