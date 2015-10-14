BRIEF-Nautilus Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million
Oct 14 Kubanskaya step PJSC :
* Signs credit agreement with MTS-Bank, deal value is 165 million roubles ($2.63 million)
* Interest rate is 16 pct per annum, credit will run for up to 12 month Source text: bit.ly/1Pg11iv Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.7550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nautilus, Inc. increases share repurchase program to $25 million